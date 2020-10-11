Roger Richard WilhelmFuneral Services will be held TUESDAY, October 13, 2020, 11:00 am at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Burial with military honors at Clinton Cemetery. Calling hours Monday, October 12th from 5pm to 7pm and also on Tuesday from 10am to 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Canal Fulton United Methodist Church, 363 Cherry St. W., Canal Fulton, OH 44614.Swigart-Easterling,330-854-2356