R. was a very very special person and there are so many many wonderful things to remember about him. I could just go on and on, but I think a few special memories best capture the kind of guy he was for me. I remember so well how much he enjoyed making vegetable soup and other wonderful recipes with tiger‘s mom. He loved her so much and tiger’s dad as well. He was so so good to them as well as everybody else. I also remember with so much pleasure how much we all enjoyed our trips down to Amish country. especially important to me was how much R. loved real country and bluegrass music. I remember so well visiting tiger and R, and he and I sitting in the basement listening to our kind of music. Of course, tiger was upstairs watching dancing with the stars or something else on TV. She never was real crazy about the great music that R. and I both loved. And, of course, we will all always remember how much he loved and was devoted to nature and to the kittens that he and tiger have both loved so much. I remember his walks in the evening with one of those kittens riding on his shoulder. He loved going for those evening walks with Lucy. Are. May no longer be with us physically, but his memory and spirit will always be with us. May God bless him, tiger and everyone in their family. Love and blessings to all,

Family