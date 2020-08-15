1/1
Roger W. Riffle
1942 - 2020
Roger W. Riffle

A hand-written two-sided 7 page letter dated Jan. 23, 1963 from an Army Spec 4 in Frankfurt, Germany, was in response to a letter from Margaret J. Lanham, a senior, unknown to him, from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. She had written to him, a lonely soldier, at the suggestion of her aunt. Those letters resulted in an 18 month written friendship, that turned into a four year courtship leading to a marriage on Aug. 14, 1968. It lasted 52 years minus two days due to his passing. Incidentally the bride's parents Glenn and Opal Lanham were married on that date in 1918, resulting in a double celebration.

Roger W. Riffle was born on June 1, 1942 in French Creek, W.Va., to parents, Robert I. and Jessie M. (Lang) Riffle. He slept away peacefully at home in North Canton on Aug. 12, 2020 after a final defeat by Alzheimer's disease. Family and beloved felines Bailea and Baxter were at his side. Raised on a farm, Roger developed solid values and strong beliefs. God was his center in life. He grew up second oldest in a family resembling the Walton's. He is survived by siblings, James Robert (Helga), Martha Ann Ours (David), Gerald Arthur (Judy), Helen Jane Simons (William), Ralph Junior (Roxanne), Thomas Edward (Barbara) all of Buckhannon, W.Va., Sharon Lee Riffle (Don) of Dallas, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Kenneth Edward.

Roger graduated from Buckhannon Upshur High School in 1961, immediately joining the United States Army. Receiving an honorable discharge, former Sgt. Riffle enjoyed a family celebration in West Virginia before heading to Massillon where he met his "pen pal", Margaret. Since that meeting he resided in Ohio for the past 56 years.

He graduated from Malone University in 1970, eventually going to work as an R&D Chemist. He worked in coatings and abrasives at Armak/Sancap/SIA in Alliance, Ohio before moving to Goodyear Chemicals/Eliokem/OMNOVA in Akron, Ohio. His passion was nature and flowers, especially Trilliums. He traveled the country locating, photographing and documenting different such species as well as other wildflowers. He treasured the beauty in nature and found it incredibly soul touching. Hiking trails in the Smokies was his "Heaven on Earth." Roger was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Massillon American Legion Post #221, The Wilderness Center, Friends of Stark Parks, Friends of the Smokies and The Massillon Heritage Foundation. He loved to meet people and make them smile. His motto was "Make the most of life everywhere and in every situation."

Special thanks to friends and family who have been ultra supportive through these challenging years. The Alzheimer's Association of NE Ohio, Suzi Thomas, facilitator of the North Canton Alzheimer's Support Group and the many caregivers at Crossroad's Hospice, especially RN Michelle and personal aide Heather. "Angels Among Us" by Alabama exemplifies the many angels who came into our lives on this long journey. We are so blessed.

Arrangements are being handled by the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Final resting place will be at The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

7 entries
August 15, 2020
A man who loved the natural beauty around him and especially loved and cherished his dear wife, “Tiger”.
Sherry Lanham Darney
Family
August 15, 2020
What a blessing to have Roger as a brother and friend. Enjoyed one hike on the great Smoky Mountain trail with him which took a week to recover but had a blast. With love and will miss you.
Ann ours
Sister
August 15, 2020
R. was a very very special person and there are so many many wonderful things to remember about him. I could just go on and on, but I think a few special memories best capture the kind of guy he was for me. I remember so well how much he enjoyed making vegetable soup and other wonderful recipes with tiger‘s mom. He loved her so much and tiger’s dad as well. He was so so good to them as well as everybody else. I also remember with so much pleasure how much we all enjoyed our trips down to Amish country. especially important to me was how much R. loved real country and bluegrass music. I remember so well visiting tiger and R, and he and I sitting in the basement listening to our kind of music. Of course, tiger was upstairs watching dancing with the stars or something else on TV. She never was real crazy about the great music that R. and I both loved. And, of course, we will all always remember how much he loved and was devoted to nature and to the kittens that he and tiger have both loved so much. I remember his walks in the evening with one of those kittens riding on his shoulder. He loved going for those evening walks with Lucy. Are. May no longer be with us physically, but his memory and spirit will always be with us. May God bless him, tiger and everyone in their family. Love and blessings to all,
Marion
Marion Lanham
Family
August 15, 2020
Roger was such a special man. Gentle, kind and when we met for the first time many years ago, it was as if I was already family. Such a gift. My heart and love is with you Margaret. You were a good team. Keep remembering all the good years.
LeeGee
Friend
August 15, 2020
Grief is hard.....but you can recall every memory the 2 of you made....we love you......bob n Debbie bonner.
Bob bonner
August 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bob bonner
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
RIP brother you made life interesting, We love you and Margret.
Gerald Riffle
Family
