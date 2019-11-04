Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Roger Wayne Cheatham


1937 - 2019
Roger Wayne Cheatham Obituary
Roger Wayne Cheatham

82, died on Saturday evening, November 2, 2019. He was born in Carbondale, IL on April 25, 1937. Despite becoming paraplegic from polio in 1955, Roger learned to walk using crutches and braces. He graduated from Southern Illinois University, had a successful career as a mechanical engineer, married and raised two children. He worked for Kohler Coating in Greentown and for Babcock & Wilcox. Roger served as a deacon at Pittsburg Ave Baptist Church. He was an example of resilience, fortitude and decency and was well liked by all who knew him. He was able to live at home in Jackson Township until the last week of his life.

Roger is survived by his wife Kathleen, son Jeff, daughter Robin and four grandchildren. He will be missed and fondly remembered.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 pm at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Canton Cares Food Pantry, c/o The Summit Church, 1300 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, (330)477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2019
