Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Roger Wayne Cheatham

Roger Wayne Cheatham Obituary
Roger Wayne Cheatham

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 pm at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Canton Cares Food Pantry, c/o The Summit Church, 1300 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, (330)477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2019
