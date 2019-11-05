|
Roger Wayne Cheatham
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 pm at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Canton Cares Food Pantry, c/o The Summit Church, 1300 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2019