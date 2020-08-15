1/1
Roland C. Lindsay
Roland C. Lindsay

87, husband of Linda, lifelong resident of Canal Fulton and Jackson Twp. passed away on Aug. 13, 2020. Roland was an entrepreneur and the retired owner operator of Lindsay Precast Inc.

DRIVE THROUGH CALLING HOURS will be held Sunday, Aug. 16th from 3 to 5 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 17th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 336 Market St. W, Canal Fulton, Ohio. Following Monday's visitation, a private family service with burial will be held at Canal Fulton Cemetery, Market St. W, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's newspaper and can be seen on www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
AUG
17
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
AUG
17
Graveside service
Canal Fulton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
