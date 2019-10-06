|
|
Roland D. (Ron) Campbell
Age 82 of Canton passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born in Quaker City, Ohio on October 3, 1936 to the late Julius and Laura (Steele) Campbell. Roland was a beloved husband, dad, granddad, retired Teamster, U.S. Navy veteran, and patriarch of the Campbell family.
In addition to his parents, Roland is preceded in death by his son, Joseph; and sisters, Nancy Arrendale and Marlene McCarty. He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 ½ years, his "peetheart", Sharon K. (Sherry); daughter, Traci (Freeman) Cottrell; sons, Timothy and Thomas (Kathy) Campbell; sons, Terry and Mark Campbell to his first marriage; brothers, Gary, David, and Larry Campbell; and many grandchildren. We would like to extend our gratitude to Aultman Hospice for their amazing care and the Stark County Veteran's Commission.
At a later date, a memorial service will be held at Hope Outreach Ministries where Ron was a member and dedicated volunteer. Donations can be made Hope Outreach Ministry. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019