Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland D. (Ron) Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland D. (Ron) Campbell Obituary
Roland D. (Ron) Campbell

Age 82 of Canton passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born in Quaker City, Ohio on October 3, 1936 to the late Julius and Laura (Steele) Campbell. Roland was a beloved husband, dad, granddad, retired Teamster, U.S. Navy veteran, and patriarch of the Campbell family.

In addition to his parents, Roland is preceded in death by his son, Joseph; and sisters, Nancy Arrendale and Marlene McCarty. He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 ½ years, his "peetheart", Sharon K. (Sherry); daughter, Traci (Freeman) Cottrell; sons, Timothy and Thomas (Kathy) Campbell; sons, Terry and Mark Campbell to his first marriage; brothers, Gary, David, and Larry Campbell; and many grandchildren. We would like to extend our gratitude to Aultman Hospice for their amazing care and the Stark County Veteran's Commission.

At a later date, a memorial service will be held at Hope Outreach Ministries where Ron was a member and dedicated volunteer. Donations can be made Hope Outreach Ministry. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now