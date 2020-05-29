ROLAND F. LEDOUX
1933 - 2020
Roland F. Ledoux

age 86 of Jackson Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at The Pavilion in North Royalton. He was born August 23, 1933, in Ware, Massachusetts, the son of the late Silviean and Anna (Fredette) Ledoux. Roland was a Veteran of the Army Reserves and retired from Bridgestone Firestone after 39 years of service where he was a mechanical engineer. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Roland is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eleanor R. Ledoux; son and daughter-in-law, Mark R. and Paula Ledoux; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Robert Holt and Lisa and David Smith; daughters, Michelle Ledoux and Denise Ledoux; granddaughters: Emma Holt, Kaylee, Madison, and Skyler Smith; and grandson, Zachary Ledoux.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, at 10:00 A.M. with Fr. Zachary Coulter celebrant. Entombment to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 3430 St.

Michael's Boulevard N.W., Canton, 44718. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel,

330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
