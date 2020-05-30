ROLAND F. LEDOUX
Roland F. Ledoux

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, at 10:00 A.M. with Fr. Zachary Coulter celebrant. Entombment to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael's Boulevard N.W., Canton, 44718. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel,

330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
May 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Ledoux family.....I used to wait on Roland at Fishers and I always enjoyed a good banter with him he was one of my favorite customers....he was fun.
Lisa Pappas
Friend
