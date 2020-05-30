Roland F. Ledoux
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, at 10:00 A.M. with Fr. Zachary Coulter celebrant. Entombment to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael's Boulevard N.W., Canton, 44718. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel,
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2020.