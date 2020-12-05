Rolland E. SlussAge 87, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in his home. He was born August 20, 1933 in Louisville to the late Donald and Margaret (Nimon) Sluss. Rolland was an Army Veteran and he was retired from J&L Steel. He was a lifelong member of Paradise United Church of Christ. He enjoyed volunteering for the Louisville-Nimishillen Historical Society and belonging to the LCOC and AACA Car Clubs. Rolland was a member of the William H. Hoover Masonic Lodge #770 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Canton, Tadmor Temple of Akron and the Alliance Shrine Club.Rolland is survived by his wife of 54 years, Peggy (Wagner) Sluss; his son, David (Cheryl Capezzuti) Sluss; a sister, Deloris Sluss; a brother, Richard (Gini) Sluss; two grandchildren, Stephanie and Cassidy Sluss.Funeral and Masonic services (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Monday at Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St, Louisville, OH 44641 with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Monday morning at the church. Rolland will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Louisville Community Cupboard, PO Box 84, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left atStier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414