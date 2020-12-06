1/
Rolland E. Sluss
Rolland E. Sluss

Funeral and Masonic services (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Monday at Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St, Louisville, OH 44641 with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Monday morning at the church. Rolland will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Louisville Community Cupboard, PO Box 84, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stier- israelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paradise United Church of Christ
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paradise United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
