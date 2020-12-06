Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral and Masonic services (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Monday at Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St, Louisville, OH 44641 with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Monday morning at the church. Rolland will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Louisville Community Cupboard, PO Box 84, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stier-



Stier-Israel Funeral Home



330-875-1414

