Rollin E. "Bud" Wise
Age 82 of North Canton, Ohio passed away in his residence on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in North Canton on April 20, 1937 to the late Willard and Martha (Miller) Wise.
In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Barry "Mike" Sturm. He retired from Russ-Lee's Restaurant. Bud is survived by his sister, Sandra Sturm; niece, Michelle (Ken) Demko; nephew, Eric (Kellie) Sturm; great-nieces, Emma and Kaiya Sturm, and great-nephew, Kaleb Sturm.
Per his wishes, there are no calling hours or services. Private burial will be held at Mt. Peace Cemetery, Hartville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's memory to the (1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Ste. 150, Uniontown, OH 44685). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020