Rolly Rastetter
Rolly Rastetter

beloved life partner, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many, crossed over on October 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with a long term illness. He began his career in finance under the tutelage of John DeWitt, while in the employ of McDonald & Company in Akron, Ohio. Rolly was a Senior Vice President with Stifel in Naples, FL. He cared for his clients with the utmost integrity and warmth. He was a long time Trustee of the Pathways Early Education Center of Immokalee. Rolly was an avid golfer, Ohio State football fan, and a magna cum laude graduate of Kent State University. Dearly loved by all who knew him, may his generous and joyous spirit live on.

He is survived by his partner in life Carole Rohrbacher; son Rob Rastetter; and sisters Sharon Rossborough and Cathy Miller. Predeceased by his parents William B. and Thelma Rastetter; former wife Charlotte Rastetter; and sister Bonnie Rastetter.

Memorial donations can be made to the Pathways

Early Learning Center of Immokalee at:

www.pathwaysearlyeducation.org For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Rolly's

Tribute at: www.muller-thompson.com

Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel, 239-597-8888

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2020.
