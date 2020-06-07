RONALD B. BRILL
Ronald B. Brill

75, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born in Canton on February 22, 1945 to the late Bernard and Mary Brill. Ron proudly served in the United States Army, where he served three tours in Vietnam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Brill. He is survived by his sons, Robert Truelove and Ronald (Melanie) Abraham; and his sister, Vickey Miller.

In honoring his wishes, Ron will be cremated and a private memorial service for the family will be held at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
