Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Ronald B. "Butch" Yohe


1940 - 2020
Ronald B. "Butch" Yohe Obituary
Ronald B. "Butch" Yohe

age 79 of North Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1940 in Canton to the late James and Gladys (Hupp) Yohe. Ron served in the U.S. Army and retired from the City of North Canton where he was the Superintendent of the Street Department.

In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his wife, Judy in 2012, brothers Jerry and Russ, and a sister, Judy. He is survived by his daughters, Becky (Rod) Graham of Akron and Rhonda, five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and his brother Tommy Butler.

There are no calling hours or services and burial will be held at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel

Funeral Home North Canton

330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020
