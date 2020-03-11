Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL

Ronald D. Cavalier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald D. Cavalier Obituary
Ronald D.

Cavalier

Ron joined his son Kasey in Heaven on March 10, 2020. Ron was the owner of the Geisen Haus for 36 years, which was his first love.

He left his wife and best friend Mary, his children Konrad, Meghan and Zach, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.

Funeral service will be at 1 PM on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Jeff Sanders officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-1 PM prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at Greentown Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -