Ronald D.
Cavalier
Ron joined his son Kasey in Heaven on March 10, 2020. Ron was the owner of the Geisen Haus for 36 years, which was his first love.
He left his wife and best friend Mary, his children Konrad, Meghan and Zach, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 1 PM on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Jeff Sanders officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-1 PM prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at Greentown Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020