Ronald D. Nupp
Ronald D. Nupp

age 63, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 following a courageous battle with Cancer. He was born June 6, 1957 in Canton, Ohio. Ron is survived by his mother, Mary Ann (Vernier) Nupp; his sister, Debbra (David) Miller; and his brother, Peter (Beth) Nupp; nieces and nephews, Amy Nupp, Brian Nupp, Chelsea Nupp McNally {Michael), Stephannie Miller Aronovic (David), Nathan Miller and a grand-niece, Kinsley McNally. He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Nupp.

Ron will be laid to rest, next to his father, at a private service in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
