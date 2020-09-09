Ronald D. Nupp
age 63, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 following a courageous battle with Cancer. He was born June 6, 1957 in Canton, Ohio. Ron is survived by his mother, Mary Ann (Vernier) Nupp; his sister, Debbra (David) Miller; and his brother, Peter (Beth) Nupp; nieces and nephews, Amy Nupp, Brian Nupp, Chelsea Nupp McNally {Michael), Stephannie Miller Aronovic (David), Nathan Miller and a grand-niece, Kinsley McNally. He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Nupp.
Ron will be laid to rest, next to his father, at a private service in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
