Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
North Canton Church of Christ
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
North Canton Church of Christ
RONALD DEAN TRUEX


RONALD DEAN TRUEX Obituary
Ronald Dean Truex 1954-2019

Age 64, passed away May 27, 2019. He was born December 12, 1954 in Canton. He graduated from East Canton High School and retired from Republic Storage after over 40 years of service. Ron was a member of North Canton Church of Christ. He enjoyed fly fishing, but nothing meant more to him that the time he spent with his grandchildren, the loves of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Truex. Survivors include his mother, Evelyn (Lindsey) Truex; wife, Susan (Starcher) Truex; sons and daughter-in-law, Tim Truex, Rob and Luna Truex, Mat Truex; two grandchildren, Elysia and Elam; siblings, Nancy Truex, Shirley (Sam) Hawthorne, Gary (Charlotte) Truex, Mark Truex and Donald (Tina) Truex. There are numerous nieces, nephews and friends also surviving.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in North Canton Church of Christ with Ted Blackwood officiating. Visitation with the family will be held two hours prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Northeastern Ohio Christian Youth Camp, by mail to 8122 St. Jacobs Logtown Road, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 or online donations for the camp may be accessed at www.gofundme.com/ronald-truex-memorial-fund. To share online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 2, 2019
