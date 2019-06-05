|
|
|
Ronald Dean
Truex
Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in North Canton Church of Christ with Ted Blackwood officiating. Visitation with the family will be held two hours prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Northeastern Ohio Christian Youth Camp, by mail to 8122 St. Jacobs Logtown Road, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 or online donations for the camp may be accessed at www.gofundme.com/ronald-truex-memorial-fund. To share online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
Read More