Ronald E. Armitage
98, of Massillon, made his earthly departure on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in London, England, March 13, 1922, a son to the late Edward and Grace (Allen) Armitage, the family moved to the United States and resided in Massillon where Ronald graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1940. A proud veteran of World War II, he served honorably in the US Army Air Forces. Following his time in the service, he completed his undergraduate degree in business administration at Kent State University in 1950. That same year he married Gloria Marie Codeluppi and moved home to Massillon. A faithful member of Central Presbyterian Church in Massillon, Ronald served for many years as a vice president of Stark Technical/Stark State College. As an avid pilot, he greatly enjoyed volunteering at MAPS Air Museum and his memberships in ECOPA and in The Quiet Birdmen.
Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Gloria; Ronald is survived by his daughter, Robin Gloria Armitage and his beloved Yorkie, "Lovey."
Rev. Larry Lalama, pastor of Central Presbyterian led a private funeral and committal service on Monday afternoon, November 23rd, before Ronald was laid to rest at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. It was the privilege of Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon to assist with arrangements. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
