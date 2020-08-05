1/1
Ronald E. Brahler
1946 - 2020
Ronald E. Brahler

74, of Louisville passed away on Monday August 3, 2020 with his loving wife of 48 years at his side. He was born April 14, 1946 to the late Marvin and Nora Brahler. Ron graduated from Marlington High School and Kent State University with a BS/MS in education, retiring from teaching math after 32 years. He was a true family man to his wife, children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them. He was an active member of St. Louis Church, a member of Monsignor Graham Forth Degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Louisville Eagles. Ron was an avid golfer and bowler having achieved a hole in one and a 300 game, but his strongest quality was his devotion and love for his wife and family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Schmucker); children, Tina (Jim) Haren and Todd (Megan) Brahler; grandchildren, Brooke, Bryce, Todd, Grace and Zachary; brothers, Robert (Jane) and Thomas (Lynn); sister, Judy Mani and many supportive sisters and brothers-in-law. The family would like to thank the staff at Allay Memory Care and Crossroads Hospice for all the wonderful care Ron received during the past two years.

There will not be any calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 7th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Louis Church in Louisville with Father Robert Miller officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Church Louisville, Ohio or Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867

Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
