1/
Ronald E. Fether
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Fether

81, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private service will be held of the family on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Social distancing guidelines are in place and mask are required. In lieu of flowers Please Vote Red. For full

obituary and online guestbook please visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved