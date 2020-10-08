Ronald E. Fether81, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private service will be held of the family on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Social distancing guidelines are in place and mask are required. In lieu of flowers Please Vote Red. For fullobituary and online guestbook please visitReed Funeral Home,330-477-6721