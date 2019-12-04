|
|
Ronald E. Gamble
79, passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, Calif. on February 29, 1940. Ronald proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Disneyland in California after 20 years of service. He then worked for many years as a teacher at Cuyahoga Falls High School. Ronald was a man of great faith and was a member of First Friends Church. He enjoyed playing and competing in table tennis winning many competitions.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Ronald is survived by his loving family, Terry Gamble; sons, Matthew (Brandy) Myers, Jered (Blaire) Gamble, Richard (Sara Duren) Gamble, and Michael (Marissa) Gamble; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and Ken Gamble, and Steve (Jama) Gamble of Texas.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m Friday at First Friends Church (5455 Market Ave N., Canton) where Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Stan Hinshaw and Pastor Paul Johnson officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019