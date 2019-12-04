Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Friends Church
5455 Market Ave N.
Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
First Friends Church
5455 Market Ave N.
Canton, OH
View Map
RONALD E. GAMBLE


1940 - 2019
RONALD E. GAMBLE Obituary
Ronald E. Gamble

79, passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, Calif. on February 29, 1940. Ronald proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Disneyland in California after 20 years of service. He then worked for many years as a teacher at Cuyahoga Falls High School. Ronald was a man of great faith and was a member of First Friends Church. He enjoyed playing and competing in table tennis winning many competitions.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Ronald is survived by his loving family, Terry Gamble; sons, Matthew (Brandy) Myers, Jered (Blaire) Gamble, Richard (Sara Duren) Gamble, and Michael (Marissa) Gamble; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and Ken Gamble, and Steve (Jama) Gamble of Texas.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m Friday at First Friends Church (5455 Market Ave N., Canton) where Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Stan Hinshaw and Pastor Paul Johnson officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
