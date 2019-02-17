|
Ronald E. Knopp
July 10, 1970-
February 3, 2019
Ronald E. Knopp, age 48, of Plainfield, IL, passed
away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born July 10, 1970, in Canton, OH. He was a Perry High School graduate. He was employed by Castle Metals as COO.
Ron is survived by his
loving wife, Patricia Knopp (nee Huff); two daughters, Kari and Kelle; his parents, Ron Lee and Pamela (nee Myers) Knopp. He was
preceded in death by his brother, Randy Knopp.
Memorials in Ronald's name can be made to the .
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019