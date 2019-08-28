|
|
Ronald E. Moore
"Together Again"
84 of Massillon, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at The Inn at University Village. He was born in Canton, OH on August 2, 1935 the son of the late Edward O. and Lena (Thorley) Moore. Ron was a 1953 graduate of Lincoln High School, where he was a baseball letterman three years and senior captain. At the age of seventeen, he signed a professional contract and reported to the Phillies camp at Laurinburg, North Carolina, but a knee injury ended his professional career.
Ron started in the Class A Baseball league in 1954 with Canton Flowers and Old Dutch Beer. In the 1954 All-Star game (Canton vs. Akron) he got the winning hit in the 11th inning to clinch the game by a score of 5-4. Ron was inducted into the Greater Stark County Baseball Association Old-Timers Hall of Fame on January 27, 1981, joining his late father, Eddie, who was inducted in 1961. Ron retired from the Canton Police Department after 31 years of service, with most of his career spent as a detective in the juvenile bureau. He was a member of McKinley Lodge #2 F.O.P. He was also an Army veteran.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Helen Marie Moore, whom he longed to see in Heaven. He and Helen loved to travel these United States by car. He is survived by his children, Wesley (Denise) Moore of Fulshear, TX and Cheryl Moore of Cleveland; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Ron's life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. McKinley Lodge # 2 F.O.P. will have a service at 11:45 a.m. Burial will follow at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019