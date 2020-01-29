Home

Ronald Moore
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Minerva, OH
Ronald E. Moore


1953 - 2020
Ronald E. Moore Obituary
Ronald E. Moore

Age 66, of Canton, died Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care. He was born May 25, 1953 in Minerva to the late Harold and Lucille (Workman) Moore. He was a mechanic for Sohio Gas Stations and was awarded for Mechanic of Ohio. He had also worked for the Stark County Humane Society and Cross Trucking. He loved working on cars and built and ran stock cars for many years at the Canton Motor Speedway.

He is survived by two daughters, Lisa (David) Nordman of Nebraska, Tracy Moore of Indiana; two sons, Ronald Moore Jr. of Indiana, Harold (Nellie) Moore of Indiana; ex-wife, Candi Barnes of Louisville and her two daughters, Susan and Christy; sister, Betty Webb of Canton; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Heritage Memorial Gardens in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome. com.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020
