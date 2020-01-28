Home

Ronald E. Parr Obituary
Ronald E. Parr

69, of Waynesburg, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Dover on February 14, 1950 to the late Russell and Dorothy Parr and was a 1968 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Ron proudly served in the United States Air Force, where he was an aircraft mechanic. He was employed as a welder with Republic Steel for several years. Ron was a family man. He loved spending time with family, swimming and fishing at Salt Fork. He enjoyed Fox News, singing and playing guitar and owned any tool you might need. He never knew a stranger and would give the shirt off his back. Ron loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply and he will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Jude Parr and sisters, Loretta Meyers and Juanita Reed. He leaves his wife, Virginia Parr, whom he married in 1984; children, Victoria (Dustin) Boord, Veronica (Jerrod) Parr, Ron (Rebecca) Parr II, Kurt (Ashley) Parr, Dorothy (Chris) Hardy, Sarah (Joshua) Greenwood, Patty (Garrett) Reese and Teresa (Jeremie) Neitzelt; 27 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his brother, Alvin Parr; sister, Patty Fox and best friends, Ray and Laurie Cox. The family would like to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Mercy Medical Center 8th floor.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, with Pastor Robert Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Brookfield Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020
