Ronald F. Allman
91, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1929 in Hackers Creek, West Virginia to the late John and Rita (Law) Allman. As a teen, Ron built and flew model planes as well as serving in the Civil Air Patrol during World War II. He was a 1947 graduate of Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg, West Virginia and also received two Master's Degrees in education, one from West Virginia University and the other from Kent State University. Ron was a devoted educator, teaching science classes for over 40 years in the Massillon and Canton City School systems before retiring.
He was a very devout Christian and was actively involved in Perry Christian Church as well as First Baptist of Massillon. In addition to his church involvement, Ron was a member of the Order of DeMolay, holding roles of leadership, as well as a 32nd degree Mason of the Clinton Masonic Lodge #47, and a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton. Ron's most important role was being a husband, father and grandfather. His dedication to his family was unwavering. Later in life Ron enjoyed model trains and was an avid fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and of course, the Massillon Tigers.
He will be deeply missed by his beloved daughters Susan Lucas, Nancy (Randy) Collier and Linda Stone; grandsons Adam (Jennifer) Gibson, Nicholas (Erika) Gibson, and Christopher Adkins; great-grandchildren who he adored, Andrew and Elena Gibson; his sister Barbara Condo and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty Robinette Allman, his sons-in-law Randy Stone and Daniel Lucas, as well as his siblings Eleanore Wiseman, Miriam Cummings, Maurice Allman and Rebecca Gamble.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4th from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A Masonic Service will also take place Saturday at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Live Streaming of the service will also be available Saturday at 11 a.m. for those that cannot attend by going to www.paquelet.com
and clicking on Ron's obituary.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222