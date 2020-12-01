1/
Ronald F. Allman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald F. Allman

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4th from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. A Masonic Service will also take place Saturday at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Live Streaming of the service will also be available Saturday at 11 a.m. for those that cannot attend by going to www.paquelet.com and clicking on Ron's obituary.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
10:15 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved