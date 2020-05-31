RONALD G. MALEGARI
Ronald G. Melegari

Age 83, of West Salem, OH, died Thursday following an extended illness. Born in Canton he was the son of the late: George and Eleanor (Magnetto) Melegari and had lived in Louisville before moving to West Salem 13 years ago. He was a 1955 graduate of Timken High School and retired from AT & T.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Armstrong) Melegari of the home; sons: Brian (Jennifer) Melegari of Inman, SC, Jeffery (Renee) Melegari of Fairbanks, AK, Scott (Beth) Melegari of West Salem; brother, Gerald (Doretta) Melegari of North Canton; sister, Donna Knappenberger of North Canton; grandchildren: Adam (Erica), Sarah, Bryce, Craig, Josh, Jordan; great-grandchildren: Luca and Natalia. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Melegari who died in 1987; and sister, Beverly Stefaniak.

A private funeral service will be held for the family with burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made his name to the American Parkinson Foundation Great Lakes, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 360, Columbus, OH 43231. Personal condolences are invited on line at:

www.wackelryfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
