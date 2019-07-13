Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Ronald Gustave May Obituary
Ronald Gustave

May

Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Vernon Palo officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Carrollton. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, Carrollton, Ohio; Lisbon Historical Society, Lisbon, Ohio; or the Carroll County Historical Society, Carrollton, Ohio, are welcome.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on July 13, 2019
