RONALD H. DAVISON Jr.
Ronald H. Davison, Jr.

age 68, died Monday surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was a life resident of Canton; 1974 graduate of Otterbein University; and was retired from the steel industry.

Survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary (King) Davison; son, Ronald "Eric" (Meggan) Davison; daughter, Amy Miller; grandchildren: Hannah, Nathan, Connor and Oliver; brothers: Bryan Davison and Steven (Ric) Davison; and a sister, Cynthia Davison. Preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Mary Davison; and a sister, Susan Harmon.

Services were private with burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
