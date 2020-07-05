Ronald H. Davison, Jr.
age 68, died Monday surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was a life resident of Canton; 1974 graduate of Otterbein University; and was retired from the steel industry.
Survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary (King) Davison; son, Ronald "Eric" (Meggan) Davison; daughter, Amy Miller; grandchildren: Hannah, Nathan, Connor and Oliver; brothers: Bryan Davison and Steven (Ric) Davison; and a sister, Cynthia Davison. Preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Mary Davison; and a sister, Susan Harmon.
Services were private with burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Stark County Humane Society.
