Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Ronald "Duckie" Holston

Ronald "Duckie" Holston Obituary
Ronald "Duckie" Holston

76, of Canton passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44710 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with services to follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Sherman Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Full obituary notice and guest book at

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
