Ronald "Duckie" Holston
76, of Canton passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44710 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with services to follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Sherman Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Full obituary notice and guest book at
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019