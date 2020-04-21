Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
RONALD J. SCHMUCKER

RONALD J. SCHMUCKER Obituary
Ronald J. Schmucker

74, of Louisville, OH, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was retired from Doctors Hospital as a respiratory therapist.

Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra (Royer) Schmucker, two children, Sincere and Kimberly Schmucker; and many brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Barbara (Katich) Schmucker.

In keeping with Ron's wishes, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home, in the family's name, to help with expenses. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome

.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2020
