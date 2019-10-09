|
Ronald J. Williams
77, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Massillon on July 6, 1942 to Blaine and Virginia (Garner) Williams. Ron was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Social Member of the VFW, #3124 and FOE, Aerie #190. He was a retiree of First Energy. He enjoyed wintering in Florida, watching horse races and playing slots, but his most treasured memories was spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Susan K. (Dillon) Williams, whom he married on August 13, 1960; their children, Thomas (Beth) Williams, Deborah (Bill) Stathakaros, and Annette Williams; three grandchildren, Christopher (Nanetta) Williams, Justin (Jen) Williams, and Victoria Kreps; and great grandchildren, Ivy and Symeon. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved grandson, George Stathakaros and a sister, Carol Williams.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home with a Celebration of Ron's Life at 4:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019