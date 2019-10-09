The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
RONALD J. WILLIAMS


1942 - 2019
RONALD J. WILLIAMS Obituary
Ronald J. Williams

77, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Massillon on July 6, 1942 to Blaine and Virginia (Garner) Williams. Ron was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Social Member of the VFW, #3124 and FOE, Aerie #190. He was a retiree of First Energy. He enjoyed wintering in Florida, watching horse races and playing slots, but his most treasured memories was spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Susan K. (Dillon) Williams, whom he married on August 13, 1960; their children, Thomas (Beth) Williams, Deborah (Bill) Stathakaros, and Annette Williams; three grandchildren, Christopher (Nanetta) Williams, Justin (Jen) Williams, and Victoria Kreps; and great grandchildren, Ivy and Symeon. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved grandson, George Stathakaros and a sister, Carol Williams.

Family and friends will gather on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home with a Celebration of Ron's Life at 4:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
