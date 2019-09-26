Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ronald L. Augenstein

age 76, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Millie; daughters, Diana (Dan) Pienta and Pam (Shane) Ferrell; seven grandchildren; special sis, Marlene Peterson; and best friend, Den Barlow.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to Plain Township Fire Department or The Wilderness Center. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Aultman Hospital for the wonderful care he received. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019
