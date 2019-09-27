|
|
|
Ronald L.
Augenstein
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to Plain Township Fire Department or The Wilderness Center. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Aultman Hospital for the wonderful care he received. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families
Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 27, 2019