Ronald L. Croston
54, of Canton, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Aultman Hospital. Born in Canton, Ohio on November 9, 1965, a son of Freddie and Shirley (Mayle) Croston. Ronald was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time out doors. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Besides his parents he is survived by sister, Pamela (Tommy) Dalton, of Canton; three brothers: Rick (Lisa Adkins) Whitehair, of Canton, Timothy and Gerald Croston, both of the home; girlfriend, Donna James; adopted daughter, McKenzie Thomas; adopted grandson, Symere Hoover; niece, Alicia Dalton; two nephews, Brandon (Jessica Stallman) Harris, Joseph (Reeva Neidig) Croston; great-niece, Carmen Croston; great-nephew, Carter Croston; and adopted great-niece, Makayla Clemson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd., in the Waltner - SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until time of services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd., in the Waltner - SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until time of services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.