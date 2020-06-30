RONALD L. CROSTON
Ronald L. Croston

54, of Canton, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Aultman Hospital. Born in Canton, Ohio on November 9, 1965, a son of Freddie and Shirley (Mayle) Croston. Ronald was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time out doors. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Besides his parents he is survived by sister, Pamela (Tommy) Dalton, of Canton; three brothers: Rick (Lisa Adkins) Whitehair, of Canton, Timothy and Gerald Croston, both of the home; girlfriend, Donna James; adopted daughter, McKenzie Thomas; adopted grandson, Symere Hoover; niece, Alicia Dalton; two nephews, Brandon (Jessica Stallman) Harris, Joseph (Reeva Neidig) Croston; great-niece, Carmen Croston; great-nephew, Carter Croston; and adopted great-niece, Makayla Clemson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd., in the Waltner - SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until time of services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.
