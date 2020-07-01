Ronald L. Croston
54, of Canton, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Aultman Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd., in the Waltner - SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until time of services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.