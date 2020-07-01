Ronald L. Croston
Ronald L. Croston

54, of Canton, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Aultman Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd., in the Waltner - SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until time of services. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

