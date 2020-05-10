Ronald L. Payne



Age 78 of Hartville, Ohio passed away in his residence on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1941 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late Isabelle and Harold Payne. In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Payne. He moved to Bryan, Ohio at an early age where he graduated from high school. Ronald graduated from Ashland College in 1963 with B.A. in Education. He was an art instructor in area high schools while he completed his M.A. in Art from Kent State University. His work has been featured in the May Show at the Cleveland Museum of Art.



Ronald married Elizabeth Isgrig in 1963. They have two daughters, Julie Ivie of Evanston, Ill. and Molly Payne of Olympia, Wash. Ronald is also survived by his sister, Donna Rohrs, of Bryan, Ohio.



There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



