Ronald L. Pfouts



passed away May 29, 2020 on his 87th birthday. Son of the late Owen and Lottie Pfouts.



Survived by wife, Hilda Pfouts; children: Jeff (Lisa) Pfouts, Doug Pfouts and Ann (Willis) McCoy; and six grandchildren. He was a 1951 graduate of Lincoln High School, a Navy Veteran; and he retired from the City of North Canton. A member of Friends of Fort Laurens, Civil War Round Table, Sugarcreek Archeology and Otterbein Methodist Church.



Private family service will be held at West Lawn Cemetery.



Reed Funeral Home,



330-477-6721



