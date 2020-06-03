Ronald L. Pfouts
Ronald L. Pfouts

passed away May 29, 2020 on his 87th birthday. Son of the late Owen and Lottie Pfouts.

Survived by wife, Hilda Pfouts; children: Jeff (Lisa) Pfouts, Doug Pfouts and Ann (Willis) McCoy; and six grandchildren. He was a 1951 graduate of Lincoln High School, a Navy Veteran; and he retired from the City of North Canton. A member of Friends of Fort Laurens, Civil War Round Table, Sugarcreek Archeology and Otterbein Methodist Church.

Private family service will be held at West Lawn Cemetery.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 3, 2020.
