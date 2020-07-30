Ronald L. PhillipsAge 91 of Canton, passed away early Tuesday morning. Born in Amsterdam, Ohio to the late George and Elizabeth (Woodcock) Phillips; he was also preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and three brothers. Ron was an auditor for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, retiring in 1987 after 36 years of service. He was an Army veteran. Ron was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple and the North Industry Sportsman's Club.He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Daniel) DeCarlo of Massillon, Connie (Danny) Anderson of Canton; grandchildren, Nina (Adam) Gatts and Christina Peek; great-granddaughters, Mallori and Lilah; brother, Charles (Marti) Phillips of Peru, Ind.; and loving companion, Naomi "Nert" Schering of Canton.Private graveside services will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the North Industry Sportsman's Club, 7825 Beth Ave., Navarre, OH 44662.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)