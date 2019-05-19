The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Ronald L. Thornberry


1956 - 2019
Ronald L. Thornberry

63, of Massillon, passed away at his home on May 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on March 20, 1956 in Massillon to Harvey and Louise (Bowen) Thornberry. He married the love of his life, Charlene Daley on April 23, 1977 and they shared 42 wonderful years together. Ron worked for EGR products as an automotive rebuilder and in customer service before he retired after 30 years. He also owned and operated TSS Photography. He was very active in the Massillon community where he was a member of Church of Christ, a member and 2012 president of the Massillon Boosters as well as a member of the Sideliners, and an active volunteer for the Massillon youth sports programs. In addition to his community involvement, Ron enjoyed NASCAR racing, camping at Seneca Lake and traveling to Hawaii with his wife.

His greatest passion in life was his family. He loved being a son, husband, father and especially grandfather to his five grandchildren that were his pride and joy. Ron will be deeply missed by his wife, Char; his two sons, Ronnie and Danielle Thornberry and Brian Thornberry and Mandy Sturm; his parents, Harvey and Louise Thornberry; grandchildren, Cayden, Hunter, Chloe, Ava, and Scarlett; sister, Kathy Thornberry; father and mother-in law, Jerry and Mary Daley; and family friend, Brenda Bittinger.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Glen Hawkins officiating. The family would like to give special thanks to Aultman Cancer Center and Dr. David for their care and dedication to Ron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019
