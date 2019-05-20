Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Ronald L. Thornberry Obituary
Ronald L.

Thornberry

The family will receive friends on Monday (TODAY), May 20th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Glen Hawkins officiating. The family would like to give special thanks to Aultman Cancer Center and Dr. David for their care and dedication to Ron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019
