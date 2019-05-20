|
Ronald L.
Thornberry
The family will receive friends on Monday (TODAY), May 20th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Glen Hawkins officiating. The family would like to give special thanks to Aultman Cancer Center and Dr. David for their care and dedication to Ron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019
