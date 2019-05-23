|
Ronald M. Coulter
82, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Massillon on March 2, 1937 to the late Lee and Harriett Coulter and was a 1955 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Ron was an Insurance Agent with John Hancock for 25 years. He delivered flowers for Canton Wholesale Flowers and drove the Massillon Book Mobile for 10 years. He took part in the Massillon Lion's Club plays and was a social member of the American Legion, He was very musical and enjoyed singing, playing guitar and harmonica. Ron loved doing activities with his family including fishing, camping and Massillon Football games. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Coulter; and his great granddaughter, Adeline Rose.
He leaves his wife, Kay Coulter; children: Cathy Bills, Stephan Coulter, Tim Coulter, Janelle Sanor and Julie Wells; 16 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Germaine and Susan Matthews and his former wife Mary Ann Coulter.
Funeral services will be Friday at 5 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 3-5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 23, 2019