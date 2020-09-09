Ronald M. Richardsage 82 of East Sparta, Ohio died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in his home following a brief illness. Born October 19, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to the late Roger and Angeline (Barrick) Richards. He was a 1956 graduate of Canton Lincoln High School and a U.S. Navy veteran. Ronald was retired from Ashland Oil Refinery in 1995 with 25 years of service. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bolivar, Isaac L. Kenny American Legion Post #244 East Sparta, and Lincoln Alumni.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol (Moreland) Richards; three children and spouses, Clark and Dianne Richards, Annemarie Richards, DeDe and Albert Nalls; 10 grandchildren, Madison, Mariah, Mackenzie, Bailey, Noah, Amber, Cody, Taryn, Brittaney and Levi; four great grandchildren, Jillian, Jacen, Graham and Owen; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Jack Ashbaugh, Linda Blazina, Janet and Doug Steed; several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be Saturday, Sept 12, 2020 at 11:30 am in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Rd, N. Canton, OH 44720. Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with masks and social distancing required. Memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525