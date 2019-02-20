|
Ronald Michael (DelMastro)
Marshall 1947-2019
Age 71, of Canton, passed away Monday evening with his devoted wife by his side. He was born June 10, 1947 in Hartford, Conn. to the late Joseph E. and Angeline M. (Coletto) DelMastro. Ronald was a US Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict, and received the National Defense Service Medal and Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon in recognition of his service. Ron led a full life. He had the opportunity to travel extensively and meet people in all walks of life. But his passions always remained steadfast. They were to instill tradition in his family, be certain they were cared for, and to pursue his love for horses. His proudest moments were to have his family together during the holidays sharing good food and telling stories. He had a big heart and was always wanting to help others. He leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.
He is survived by his wife, Linda S. Marshall; sons, Joseph R. Marshall, his wife Jennifer, and their children, Viviana and Giada, and Frank M. DelMastro, his wife Tori, and their children, Francesca and Cordina; daughter,
Angeline Marshall, and her son, Christopher; sister, Jo A. Cleary, her husband Scott M Cleary, and their children, Chad M. Cleary, Jodie R. Arruba, Zachary M. Cleary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton, OH with Rev. Fr. Don King officiating. Entombment will follow at Northlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liver Transplant Research Fund Cleveland Clinic.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019