Ronald Michael (DelMastro)
Marshall
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton, Ohio with Rev. Fr. Don King officiating. Entombment will follow at Northlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liver Transplant Research Fund Cleveland Clinic.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019
