Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Latter Day Saints Massillon Ward of the Akron Stake
Ronald P. Roberts


1952 - 2020
Ronald P. Roberts Obituary
Ronald P. Roberts

age 67 died Saturday of an apparent heart attack. He was a life resident of Canton, 1970 graduate of Central Catholic High School, retired from Ziegler Tire after 36 years of service and the worked for Federated Auto Parts. Ron also was a professional musician since the age of 13 and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Massillon Ward of the Akron Stake.

Survived by his wife of 36 years, Lorna (Empie) Roberts, daughter, Mindy (Justin) Gayhart, sons, Sean (Samantha) and Michael Roberts, 12 grandchildren and sisters, Kathi France, Carol Hawk and Paula (John) Granucci.

Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Massillon Ward of the Akron Stake with Bishop Eric Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jackson School of the Arts c/o Jackson High School. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2020
