RONALD P. STONER


RONALD P. STONER Obituary
Ronald P. Stoner

70, of Jackson Township, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1948, in Massillon, to the late Paul and Donna (Gintz) Stoner.

Ron was a graduate of Washington High School, Capital University, Dominican University, Trinity Lutheran Seminary and former pastor for ELCA churches. Ron was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon where he was a member of the vocal choir and volunteered in the church office. He was also a member of the Arion Men's German Chorus.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughter, Rachel (Patrick) McCulloch of St. Charles, IL; and son, Aaron Stoner of Atlanta, GA.; brothers, Larry (Marie) Stoner of Canal Fulton and David Stoner (Tim Ross) of Massillon; two grandsons, Jackson and Mason McCulloch; Aunt, Joan Scarfone of Canton; sisters-in-law, Bobbi (Mark) Griffin and Janyne (Chet) Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private funeral for Ron will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2019
