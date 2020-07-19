1/1
Ronald R. Brothers
1935 - 2020
Ronald R. Brothers

1/8/1935 – 7/16/2020

Ron was born in Canton and grew up in Louisville, Ohio. Retired in 1998 from MB Operating Co. Survived by sons, Doug and Steve; daughters, Sharon and Karen; loving companion, Nancy Sponseller and her family; many grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 11 am to 12:30 pm in the Schneeberger Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in North Lawn Cemetery at 1 pm. To honor Ron's memory donations can be made to Refuge of Hope 715 2nd St. N.E. Canton, OH 44704. To read complete obituary, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
