Ronald R. Brothers
1/8/1935 – 7/16/2020
Ron was born in Canton and grew up in Louisville, Ohio. Retired in 1998 from MB Operating Co. Survived by sons, Doug and Steve; daughters, Sharon and Karen; loving companion, Nancy Sponseller and her family; many grandchildren.
Calling hours will be Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 11 am to 12:30 pm in the Schneeberger Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in North Lawn Cemetery at 1 pm. To honor Ron's memory donations can be made to Refuge of Hope 715 2nd St. N.E. Canton, OH 44704. To read complete obituary, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237